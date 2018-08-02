ECP wants committee formed to probe RTS fault

ECP has written to the Cabinet Division asking it to constitute a committee for probing in the election results software malfunction-Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written to the Cabinet Division asking it to constitute a committee for probing the election results software malfunction.



Amid severe criticism, the ECP had blamed a collapse in the Results Transmission System (RTS) for the unusual delay in the results on election day.

The ECP has asked for technical representatives from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and National Telecom and Information Technology Security Board to be included in the committee.

The committee should present a report on the matter within a month, the election body has recommended.

ECP secretary Babar Yaqoob on July 26 had said that the delay has not been caused by any 'wicked conspiracy' or pressure.

The results have been delayed as the result transmission system malfunction while data pertaining to results was entered into it, he added.

"The RTS system had not been tested in Pakistan," he remarked.