Number games: PTI, GOA neck and neck for Leader of House

ISLAMABAD: The number game to become Leader of the House is giving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz a good run for the money.

The fate of Imran and Shehbaz depends on the support (or lack of) given to them by independently elected members of the house of smaller parties.

PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf needs a simple majority of 172 members in its favour to get its chief Imran Khan elected as the next prime minister of Pakistan.



But the number games suggest that there is many a slip between the cup and the lip for the party which has assumed itself to be the government-in-waiting.

PTI has won 115 seats in the national assembly, it claims to secure the support of eight independents. That makes the seat tally 123, at least on paper.

Imran's party is expected to get 27 and five reserved women and minority seats on its claimed 123 seats. With the addition, PTI's seat share stands at 155 marks.

But as Imran has to withdraw four seats, Major Tahir Sadiq and Ghulam Sarwar Khan to leave one each the tally shrinks to 149.

Sheikh Rasheed and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid's support will boost the numbers to 154. Alliance with Balochistan Awami Party and Grand Democratic Alliance will take the party to 161 seats.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's support of six general and women reserved seat will take the Imran-led alliance to 168 seats.

PTI has claimed that Balochistan National Party (Mengal), Tehreek-e-Insaniat and Jamhori Watan Party will put their weight behind Imran. Their votes will take the alliance to 173 seats, making Imran eligible to secure premiership. But it's interesting to note that neither of the above mentioned three parties have not yet openly declared their support to the PTI.

Grand Opposition Alliance

Meanwhile on the other hand, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leading the Grand Opposition Alliance is not virtually out of the contest.

The Shehbaz's party with their 64 members along with 14 reserved women and two minority seats have eighty seats in hand. Pakistan Peoples Party has secured 53 members with 43 general seats, nine women and one minority seats.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal's 14 seats have taken the opposition alliance to 148 seats. A considerably formidable position against the PTI.