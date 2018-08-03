At least 244 people killed in Lahore in 2018: police report

LAHORE: At least 244 people were killed in Punjab's capital city Lahore in the present year, according to a crime report compiled by the local police.



Among the 51,815 crimes reported in the city from January through to July were 37,558 incidents of car snatching, the police report said.

The police also observed that 30 incidents of terrorism and 22 robberies were registered with the local police in the present year.

Earlier this year, the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) released its monthly report detailing crime statistics in Karachi between April 1 to 30 this year.

According to the report, 2,576 mobile phones were stolen in May while 108 were recovered in the metropolis. Moreover, a total number of 2,149 motorcycles were stolen and snatched while 448 were recovered.

On the other hand, the number of cars stolen/snatched in Karachi amounted to 101 during April whereas 46 cars were reported to have been recovered. There were also 34 cases of kidnapping, one of kidnapping for ransom and 11 extortion cases reported in the city.

Despite the Karachi operation from 2014 to 2017, the number of crime incidents increased to 239,405 from 175,286 according to crime statistics compiled by the CPLC.