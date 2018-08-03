Sonali Bendre stable, says husband

Sonali Bendre. Photo: Instagram

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York, is 'stable', her husband Goldie Behl said.

“Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali... she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications,” he tweeted.

Behl added, “This is a long journey but we have begun positively.”

Earlier in July, Sonali had revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer.



“Sometimes when you least expect it, life throws you a curve-ball. I have recently been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasized, which we frankly did not see coming," the actor said in a statement posted on Twitter and Instagram.

“A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them,” Sonali continued.

“We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. … I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me," she concluded.