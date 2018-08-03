Held public office despite being British citizen, confesses overseas Pakistanis commissioner

Overseas Pakistanis Commissioner Afzal Bhatti. Photo: File

LAHORE: Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commissioner Afzal Bhatti on Friday informed the Supreme Court that he is not a Pakistani citizen.

“I held a public office despite not being a Pakistani citizen,” the Punajb overseas Pakistanis commissioner confessed as a three-member bench headed by the chief justice heard a suo motu notice regarding his appointment at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry.

As Bhatti informed that he has been a “British citizen since birth,” Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked, “Pakistan is not a country where anyone can be allowed to loot and plunder at will.”

Further, Justice Nisar ordered that a reference be filed against Bhatti.

As the hearing went under way, the chief justice questioned Bhatti regarding his salary.

“How much salary have you been getting? Do you know that a dam is being built and all salaries above original pay are being collected for its donation,” Justice Nisar remarked.

The chief justice continued, “Afzal Bhatti, I have an offer for you. Return the money that you have received above your original pay.”

Further during the heating, DG NAB Lahore Major (retd) Saleem Shahzad informed the bench, “Bhatti served as former premier Nawaz Sharif’s secretary and as Shehbaz Sharif’s political secretary.”

“Bhatti does not even have the experience required to be an overseas commissioner,” the DG NAB Lahore asserted and presented an audit report to the three-member bench.

Major (retd) Saleem Shahzad explained that a selection committee had forwarded three names to then Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif for consideration for the post.

“After Shehbaz’s approval, Bhatti was appointed overseas commissioner,” the DG NAB Lahore said.

“He received a salary of Rs0.5million,” he continued.

To this, the chief justice asked Bhatti, “Will you return the amount over the original pay or should we send the reference to NAB?”

In response, Bhatti said, “I challenge NAB’s audit report.”

Justice Nisar then directed NAB to hear Bhatti’s statements and file a reference against him.