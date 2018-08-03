Stranded Pakistanis’ plight continues as rescue flight gets cancelled once again

The plight of the Pakistanis stranded at Guangzhou airport, China, continues as the flight which was being sent to bring was cancelled on Friday.



According to the spokesperson of Shaheen Air International, the flight was cancelled by the Civil Aviation Authority due to technical difficulties.

“We have contacted other charter companies to bring back the stranded passengers,” the spokesperson said, adding that Shaheen Air will pay the full cost of bringing back the passengers.

The CAA questioned the fitness of the plane at the last minute, the spokesperson remarked. “We have even informed relevant court regarding the issue.”

Earlier in the day, the Shaheen Air International had announced to bring Pakistanis stranded in the Chinese city of Guangzhou.

The flight was supposed to bring back stranded passengers as well as those who booked their tickets for August 3, the spokesperson had said, adding that the airline has been bearing food and accommodation expenses of passengers stuck at the airport since July 29.

As many as 300 Pakistanis were left stranded in the Chinese port city of Guangzhou after their Shaheen Air flight was abruptly cancelled on July 29, following a dispute over payment of arrears totalling over Rs1.5 billion between the airline and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The airline’s international operations — except Haj flights — were suspended several days ago by the CAA owing to the mounting debt.

The airline, however, was granted special permission by the CAA to bring back stranded Pakistanis from China after Geo News brought to light the plight of the stranded passengers. Many were left with nowhere to go after their visas expired, while others complained they could not afford the more expensive tickets of alternative airlines.

SC summons Shaheen Air owner



The Supreme Court has summoned the owner of Shaheen Air on Tuesday, August 7, after the Chief Justice of Pakistan took notice of Pakistani passengers stranded at an airport in China earlier this week.

Expressing his dissatisfaction at the official's response, the chief justice ordered Shaheen Air to ensure all stranded passengers are brought back to Pakistan before Monday.

The court ordered the owner of Shaheen Air to appear before it on Tuesday, August 7, and directed the CAA to make available a report on the condition of the plane sent to fetch the passengers from China.