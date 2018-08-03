Anti-PTI alliance finalises candidates for PM, NA speaker, deputy speaker

ISLAMABAD: Political parties aligned against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) finalised names for their candidates for the posts of prime minister, speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly, a senior member of the alliance confirmed Friday.



The alliance of comprises Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Majlis-s-Amal (MMA), Awami National Party (ANP) and others.



The anti-PTI parties held another meeting on Friday to decide the names for the key posts.

MMA's Liaquat Baloch said the opposition would bring forth its candidates on the day of election for prime minister, speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly.

He said the joint action committee of allied parties, during Friday's meeting, held consultation on strategy to protest [against alleged rigging of elections].

Baloch further said they would not announce names of their candidates as per a strategy.

Meanwhile, sources informed Geo News that the PPP opposed staging a protest on the day of election for leader of the House.

The PPP took the stance that a protest on the day of election for leader of the House would be ineffective, they said.



It suggested the opposition to stage a full-fledged protest on the next day, the sources added.

The allied parties on Thursday decided to put up a fight against the PTI in a bid to form the federal government and field their own consensus candidates for top slots in the National Assembly.

The decision was announced by PPP leader Sherry Rehman, following an all parties conference (APC) attended by leaders from the PML-N, MMA, and ANP.

The Imran Khan-led PTI secured 115 seats in the July 25 general election and claims it has the required numbers to elect the prime minister.

However, the anti-PTI alliance, which secured a combined 120 National Assembly seats, said that it would also go to the National Assembly session in "not a defensive but an offensive mode" to elect its own candidates.

Rehman said the parties had decided to bring a candidate for prime minister from the PML-N.

"The National Assembly speaker candidate will be from the PPP and the deputy speaker candidate from MMA,” Rehman said, adding that the names would be announced later.

She further said that the like-minded parties would sit in the Parliament "to counter the puppet government".