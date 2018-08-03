Abid Sher Ali files petition in LHC to withhold NA-108 result

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Abid Sher Ali on Friday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court requesting re-counting on NA-108.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Farrukh Habib was declared winner against the PML-N leader in NA-108 (Faisalabad). Habib received 112, 740 votes while Abid Sher Ali bagged 111,529 votes.

Earlier, a vote recount was conducted in the constituency on the PML-N leader’s request.

As per the Form 47 issued by the returning officer after the recount, the PTI candidate received 112,029 votes while 110,828 votes were cast in favour of the PML-N leader.

The initial results announcement following the July 25 polls had put Habib’s vote count at 112,740 and Ali’s at 111,529.

Ali in his petition maintained that bogus form 45 were used in a bid to secure Habib's victory against him, adding that his polling agents were thrown out during the vote count.

The petitioner requested the court to bar the Election Commission of Pakistan from issuing notification of the constituency.

Meanwhile, the LHC has stopped ECP on issuing a notification on the results of NA-108, NA-90.

The court has ordered re-counting on PP-18 (Toba Tek Singh) and PP-177 (Kasur).

Separately, the Islamabad High Court directed the ECP to hear Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Faisal Saleh Hayat’s petition before the commission according to the laws.