BAP nominates Jam Kamal as CM Balochistan

BAP President Jam Kamal Khan. Photo: File

QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Friday nominated Jam Kamal Khan as Balochistan Chief Minister.

Kamal is currently serving as president of BAP. The party has nominated Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo as Speaker Balochistan Assembly.

"We have taken decision for the people of Balochistan. Every decision was taken in a democratic manner," said Manzoor Kakar, BAP general secretary, at a press conference in Quetta.

Kakar said that Jan Mohammad Jamali withdrew his name for the post of Balochistan Assembly speaker. "We will consult with other parties for deputy speaker," he said.

Speaking to media, Jam Kamal Khan said his party has secured a majority in the province, but it wants to take along other parties as well.

“We have invited JUI-F and BNP for government formation in the Balochistan,” he said.

“We will improve the province through good governance in the currently available budget. We will take Balochistan’s due rights from the federation.”