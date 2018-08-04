Malala condemns attack on G-B schools, says extremists fear 'a girl with a book'

Malala Yousafzai at the United Nations headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York, US, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files

KARACHI: Malala Yousafzai on Friday condemned the attacks on at least a dozen schools in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) that took place a day prior, stressing that "every girl and boy has the right to learn".



Some 12 girls' schools were attacked in Chilas, about 130 kilometres from Gilgit on Thursday night, police sources said, adding that the suspects were unidentified men who made educational institutes across Diamer district their target and had damaged school property.

The attackers had also torched some items in the schools, sources informed, adding that explosions were also set off in two schools. Police subsequently started a search operation in the area to arrest those responsible.

"The extremists have shown what frightens them most - a girl with a book," wrote Yousafzai, who, herself, was shot alongside two of her classmates by the Taliban back in October 2012 while on their way back from school in Swat in an attempt to suppress her advocacy.

The terrorists had since sometime before the assassination attempt on her notoriously made efforts to ban girls from getting an education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Soon after, however, she rose to global prominence and became a renowned women's education and human rights activist.

"We must rebuild these schools immediately, get the students back into their classrooms and show the world that every girl and boy has the right to learn," she added.

On the other hand, Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman, the chief minister for G-B had taken notice of the attacks and summoned a report from the local commissioner.

As per the district administration, the schools that were attacked were under construction. Officials added that they will ensure adequate measures are taken to safeguard schools and students.

Sanaullah Abbasi, the inspector-general of police (IGP) for G-B, told Geo News that authorities will help bring the culprits to justice with the assistance of locals.

Girls schools targeted

Girls-only schools are often made the target of attacks by extremists in the northern areas of Pakistan.

In December 2011, at least two girls schools were damaged in low-intensity explosions in Chilas. Earlier that year, unidentified assailants also blew up two girls' schools.

The year 2004 also saw a string of attacks on girls schools in Chilas. Nine schools, of which eight were for girls, were attacked and destroyed in five days.

Terrorists used to frequently bomb educational institutes in KP and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) before June 2014. Earlier, in May, bomb explosions hit two schools for girls in the Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan Agency.

According to a report, about 1,500 schools have been destroyed in the tribal belt during the past decade.

Further, in 2017, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) in a 71-page report — titled Dreams Turned into Nightmares: Attacks on Students, Teachers, and Schools in Pakistan — had said attacks by the Taliban and other militant groups disrupted the education of hundreds of thousands of children, particularly girls, in Pakistan.

List of schools destroyed in Thursday attack

According to youth-run G-B news portal Pamir Times, the following schools have been attacked:

1. Girls Primary School, Ronai, Chilas

2. Girls Primary School, Takia, Chilas

3. Social Action Programme (SAP) Primary School, Hudur



4. Army Public School, Darel

5. SAP Primary School, Tabor, Darel

6. Primary School, Tabor, Darel Valley

7. Girls Primary School Sheegay Manikal, Darel Valley

8. Army Public School, Tangir Valley (adjacent to Diamer, bordering Kohistan)



9. Girls Primary School Galee Bala, Tangir Valley

10. Primary School Galee Bala, Tangir Valley



There are 244 government schools in the district, as per Alif Ailaan, of which 156 are for boys and 88 schools for girls. Some 16,500 students are enrolled in the government schools, of which only 3,479 are girls.