Last day to submit expense declarations to ECP today

Today is the last day for successful candidates to submit the details of expenses incurred on their electoral campaign to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).



The electoral body will issue official notifications of all successful candidates in General Election 2018 by August 9, said a statement released by the electoral body.

However, notifications to successful candidates who fail to share their expense declarations will be withheld, ECP said.

Returning officers have finalised the Form 49 — which tabulates consolidated results including postal ballots.



After the successful conditions are notified, independent candidates will have three days to join a party.

The strength of all political parties in the national and provincial assemblies will be determined by August 7, after which the ECP will issue notifications of successful candidates from reserved seats.

Assembly sessions will be called after the electoral body will have notified all successful candidates.

Candidates, after taking oath in the National Assembly, will elect the speaker of the House along with the prime minister.