Nation's expectations are PTI's greatest opposition: Chaudhry

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said the country's expectations associated with his party will serve as its greatest opposition.

In a message to party leaders on social media, Chaudhry said the Cabinet was not a bed of roses. "The nation expects huge decisions from PTI...the Cabinet will be a bed of thorns because people want change, which is both, quick and effective," he wrote on Twitter.

Referring to the high expectations of PTI supporters, who helped the Imran Khan-led party to sweep the General Election 2018, the party spokesperson admitted it will not be an easy task to live up to the promises.

In what some political commentators consider a dramatic overturn in the local political scenario, PTI won 116 seats in the National Assembly in the recently held polls.

In the 2013-polls, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had won 166 seats. However, it only managed to win from 64 constituencies of the Lower House of the Parliament this time around.

Citizens have seemingly voted for the change that PTI has long aimed to bring in Naya Pakistan — a promise by the party that corruption and poverty will come to an end in 'new Pakistan.'



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan presented his party's 11-point agenda for the upcoming elections during a party power show at the iconic Minar-e-Pakistan on April 30, 2018. Source: Geo.tv

Time and again, the PTI chief has stressed on his party's 'mission' to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state. Imran has vowed to create a state in line with the principles that made the foundation of Medina — humanity and justice.



The party's ambitious manifesto, among other issues, has highlighted the country's economic challenge as PTI's top priority.

PTI has promised its voters it will curb corruption, introduce tax reforms, empower state institutions, and create employment opportunities. The party's electoral campaign was based around a special focus on the education and health sectors.