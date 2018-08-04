Daniyal Aziz files intra-court appeal in contempt case

The Supreme Court had sentenced on June 28, 2018, former federal privatisation minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Daniyal Aziz for contempt of court "till rising of the court". Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Former federal privatisation minister Daniyal Aziz on Saturday filed an intra-court appeal against a Supreme Court verdict that had declared him guilty of contempt.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader has petitioned against the SC verdict, pleading that the sentence be suspended.



Aziz was earlier sentenced for contempt "till rising of the court", which means the punishment would remain effective till the bench would remain in session.

The verdict led to automatic disqualification from the Parliament for five years, thus Aziz was unable to contest the general election.

The apex court had issued a show-cause notice to Aziz on February 19, after a contempt of court notice was sent to him on February 2 over his “controversial speeches and statements made during television shows”.



He was then indicted on contempt charges by the apex court on March 13.



The politician, who vehemently defended in the media former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family during the Panama Papers case proceedings last year, was also awarded a PML-N ticket to contest the July 25 general election from NA-77, Narowal-I.



Earlier this year, the Supreme Court sentenced former PML-N senator Nehal Hashmi for contempt. On August 2, former state minister Tallal Chaudry, too, was found guilty of contempt.