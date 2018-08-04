Two dead, five others injured in suspected cylinder explosion in Karachi

KARACHI: At least two persons were left dead and five others injured after a cylinder exploded in Karachi's Shershah vicinity, rescue sources informed Geo News on Saturday.



One of the two deceased was identified as 22-year-old Muhammad Khalid. The identity of the other 28-year-old deceased is yet to be identified, the police informed Geo News.



The injured persons were shifted to the hospital soon after rescue teams reached the site of the incident.



According to sources within the rescue teams working in the affected area, the explosion occurred in an inoperative warehouse that was storing spare parts of motorcycles.



Property and vehicles parked in the vicinity were damaged in the incident.

Last month, at least three people — including two children — were killed and 25 injured in an explosion at a hotel located in the Gulshan Market area of Multan. Those present at the location spoke to media and said a cylinder had exploded in the area.

Windows of nearby buildings and cars were shattered as a result of the explosion. The roof of a nearby building also collapsed due to the explosion.