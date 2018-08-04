Happily ever after: Chinese man weds Pakistani bride

A Pakistani bride found her knight in shining armour in a groom from China.



The couple got married in a ceremony held in a church in Sargodha area of Pakistan.

The groom wore a black shalwar kameez on the day of the wedding.



Interestingly, their marriage was arranged by the groom's female cousin, who has been working on a development project in Pakistan.

The cousin exchanged the details of the groom and the bride and also got their families involved in the process.

Their case is unlike others where people from different countries got married after falling in love over the social media.