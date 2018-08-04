Iranian ambassador calls on PM-elect Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost on Saturday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan at his Banigala residence to congratulate him on his victory in the polls.



The Iranian ambassador and the PTI chief discussed matters of mutual interests.

On Friday, Imran met with Japanese ambassador. The ambassador called on Imran to "felicitate and congratulate him on his victory in the General elections," the party wrote.

On July 30, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Imranover party’s success in the General Election 2018.

Modi, in a telephonic contact with Imran, expressed hope that democracy will take deeper roots in Pakistan, and reiterated his vision of peace and development in the entire neighborhood.