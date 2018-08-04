Seven Kashmiris martyred in IoK brutalities by Indian forces

Photo: File

SRINAGAR: Seven Kashmiris were martyred in occupied Kashmir on Saturday in fresh acts of state terrorism.

According to reports, the troops killed five youths during a violent cordon and search operation in Kilora area of Shopian district. On the other hand, a civilian identified as Bilal Ahmed Khan was martyred after Indian troops opened fire on protesters in Ganowpora area of the district following the funeral prayers of one of the martyred youth.

An unarmed youth was killed by the troops in Bathindi area of Jammu on the pretext that he tried to forcibly enter the residence of former chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

The troops had killed two youths in Khumrial area of Kupwara on Thursday and as many in Dursoo area of Sopore Friday.

Thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of the martyrs in their native areas. Dozens of people got injured during the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful protesters in Kilora, Ganowpora and other areas of Shopian and at Yannar in Pahalgam.

Hurriyat leaders Javaid Ahmed Mir and Muhammad Yousuf Naqash visited Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar and enquired about the well-being of the youth injured in brutal actions of the Indian forces in various areas of Shopian.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Kupwara and in Sopore towns and their adjoining areas to mourn the killing of youth. The occupation authorities deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength in these areas to prevent people from protesting the killings.