Civilian martyred by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: One civilian was martyred while another critically injured in firing by Indian troops in Gool area of Ramban district, Jammu region on Sunday.

Reports quoted locals as saying that the martyred civilian, Muhammad Shafi Gujjar, and injured person Shakeel Ahmad were engaged in cattle trade.

At least 12 Kashmiris have been martyred in firing during last four days by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Life came to a standstill in occupied Kashmir on Sunday against Indian attempts to abrogate Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution that grants special rights to permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir and bars non-locals from purchasing land and property in the territory.

Call for the two-day strike commencing was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership and supported by legal, trader bodies and civil society organisations. All shops were closed while traffic was off the road. Indian army and police personnel were deployed in strength to prevent anti-India protests. Train service was suspended in the territory.

The two-day shutdown is aimed at expressing resentment against the hearing in the Indian Supreme Court of the petitions seeking the repeal of the Article 35-A. A 14-member team of IOK Bar Association will appear before the Supreme Court to oppose the petitions.

Indian authorities placed Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai under house detention and arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik in Srinagar in a bid to stop them from leading protests, reports stated. The authorities also arrested Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani and put Engineer Hilal Ahmad War, Bilal Ahmad Sidiqui, Zafar Akbar Butt and Javed Ahmad Mir under house arrest.