Pakistan cricket stars reach GB for Qalandars' player development programme

KARACHI: Several stars of Pakistan Cricket on Sunday visited picturesque Naltar Valley in Gilgit Baltistan ahead of Lahore Qalandars players development program trials.



Former captain and chief selector Inzamam ul Haq was joined by his former teammates Aqib Javed and Shoaib Akhtar along with Test Cricketer Yasir Shah for this lifetime trip.

The group is in Gilgit Baltistan to conduct trials to pick talent for Lahore Qalandars players development program. And the trip provided them an opportunity to see the natural beauty of the country.

“Look at these mountains, these are extremely beautiful. We are much more better than Switzerland and government must promote tourism industry,” said speedster Shoaib Akhtar.

It was also an opportunity for three former cricketers to recall their cricketing days and share laughters.

“It’s always good to sit together,” said Aaqib Javed.

The players, despite their growing age, didn’t hesitate in proving that they are still fit by walking uphill.