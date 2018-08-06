Shehbaz Sharif chairs important PML-N meeting in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif is chairing an important party meeting today, in Lahore.



The party leadership is likely to deliberate its strategy to form government at the centre and in Punjab in the meeting.



In attendance are senior party leaders including Khawaja Saad Rafique, who will be consulted over the results of General Election 2018.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Rana Sanaullah, Hamza Shahbaz, and Shehbaz Sharif can be seen in this picture taken in Lahore on Monday, August 6, 2018. Photo: Geo News screen grab

According to information received from sources, Shehbaz will take in confidence his party members over the nomination of PML-N's prime ministerial candidate.

Earlier this month, party leader Rana Sanaullah said PML-N needs only 18 MPA-elects to form the government in Punjab — the province that PML-N has ruled for ten consecutive years.



“We have won 130 seats and need an additional 18 MPA-elects. With the Pakistan Peoples Party's six elected MPAs and 13 independents we will have the numbers to form the government,” Sanaullah has claimed.



PML-N’s rival political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has also claimed of having enough members to form the government in Punjab.

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen has claimed that the party has the support of 18 independents. The party also claims that with these independents, its own MPA elects and seven from the PML-Q, its strength in the Punjab Assembly stands at 148 members.