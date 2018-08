TTP terrorist was gunned down in retaliatory fire by security forces in Bannu, sources said. Photo:file

BANNU: Security forces on Monday gunned down a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist during an encounter in Jani Khel area of Bannu, Geo News reported citing sources.

Terrorist Naseeb-ur-Rehman opened fire on the security forces during a routine patrol, security sources said.

The forces responded with retaliatory fire and shot him dead, the sources added.