New high commissioner to focus on UK-Pak relations

Sahebzada Ahmed

LONDON: Pakistan’s new High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Sahebzada Ahmed Khan has said that further cementing Pakistan and UK bilateral relations will be his priority.

Speaking to Pakistani media for the first time here, Mr Khan said that Pakistan enjoyed excellent relationship with UK and reminded that it was the UK which had supported Pakistan in getting status of Generalized System of Preference (GSP) Plus in European Union (EU) at Brussels and expressed hope that in the post Brexit scenario, Pakistan would get the status of more than GSP Plus facilities for its trade with the UK.

He said the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights report has exposed Indian forces’ atrocities and gross violation of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

He set out that he will be holding talks with British parliamentarians and think-tanks to place before them the viewpoint of Pakistan on many issues.

When informed about the issues applicants face to obtain their visas, he vowed to work for the welfare of British Pakistani community facilitating them in visa and other processes keeping in view of their contribution to their motherland.

Sahebzada Ahmed reiterated his commitment to focus on British-Pakistani youth especially students studying in various educational institutions in the United Kingdom.