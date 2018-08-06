Can't connect right now! retry
Brother-in-law confesses to minor girl's rape, murder in Karachi

Monday Aug 06, 2018

KARACHI: The prime suspect arrested in relation to the rape and murder of seven-year-old Kainat in Karachi confessed to his crime on Monday, police said.

SSP Investigation Malir Abid Qaimkhani said that the suspect Arif Shah — who was also the victim’s brother-in-law — made his confession during the interrogation process.

SSP Malir said that the suspect had raped the girl three to four times earlier too and in order to intimidate her, Arif Shah would burn her with cigarettes.

A first information report (FIR) was filed Wednesday night over the brutal sexual assault and murder of a minor girl whose body was found in the Bhittaiabad neighbourhood of Gulistan-e-Johar area.

Police had arrested three suspects Altaf Shah, Arif Shah, and Haider Shah nominated in the case.

Police arrest three men over rape, murder of seven-year-old in Karachi's Bhittaiabad

The search for Shahid Mehmood, the fourth suspect named in the FIR, is underway

A medico-legal report issued had confirmed that the Sachal Goth minor was subjected to rape, possibly more than once, and that she was murdered by asphyxiation through strangulation.

Kainat used to live with her elder sister since her father had passed away earlier. 

