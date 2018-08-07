Imran Khan summoned before NAB today in helicopter misuse case

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and prime minister nominee Imran Khan is summoned to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Peshawar office today in an ongoing inquiry against his alleged misuse of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's helicopters.



He is accused of illegally using an Mi-17 and an Ecureuil helicopter belonging to the KP government for a total of 74 hours, causing a loss of Rs2.1 million to the national exchequer.

The PTI chief had been summoned by the accountability body on July 18, but had sought more time to appear due to his busy schedule for campaigning for the general election. He had submitted an application to the NAB through his counsel Babar Awan seeking another date to appear in the case.

On January 29 this year, Geo News reported that the former KP government spent millions of rupees on Imran's use of the provincial government's helicopters.

NAB chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal in February directed the bureau to launch a probe against the PTI chief and then-KP chief minister Pervez Khattak over unofficial use of two government helicopters by misusing authority.

Certain government officials and Khattak have already appeared before the combined investigation team in the same inquiry.