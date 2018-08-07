Man charged with vandalising Trump’s star on Walk of Fame

The remains of President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame are seen on July 25 in Hollywood. Photo: AFP

LOS ANGELES: The man accused of smashing US President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been charged with one felony count of vandalism.

According to reports, Austin Clay, 24, destroyed Trump's star on the iconic Hollywood Boulevard last month and was charged with one count of felony vandalism, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced.

On July 25, Clay had used a pickaxe to smash Trump’s star, which he received in January 2007 for his work as the creator and host of NBC's The Apprentice.

According to a police officer at the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Clay had "called the police and told them he had vandalized Donald Trump's star."



If convicted, Clay could face a maximum sentence of three years in jail.

In 2016, James Otis had allegedly smashed Trump's star days before the 2016 election day. While speaking to TMZ last month, Otis had said he was going to cover Clay's bail and planned to meet him in person as soon as he was released.