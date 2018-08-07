Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 07 2018
By
Rana Javaid
,
Zeeshan Shah

Karachi police arrest 23 suspects in connection to children's disappearance

Tuesday Aug 07, 2018

KARACHI: Police have arrested 23 suspects for allegedly torturing three minors who went missing for nearly an hour on Monday from Quaidabad locality, Geo News reported.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Munir Sheikh, the suspects were arrested after raids were conducted in Quaidabad and Sherpao colony in Landhi.

On Monday, three children disappeared for nearly an hour and returned later, bearing marks of torture on their bodies.

The SSP said that all 23 suspects have been taken to the police station for questioning.

Earlier in the day, the parents of the minors registered a case against unidentified men while demanding the suspects be arrested immediately.

According to their medical report, the children bear brutal torture marks, the SSP added.

Inspector General Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi has also ordered report on the incident. 

