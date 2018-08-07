Imran determined to change Pakistan in five years

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing the parliamentary party meeting in Peshawar. Photo: PTI social media

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan addressed his party’s parliamentary meeting here on Tuesday, expressing determination to change Pakistan in five years.



Khan’s whose party secured 116 general seats in the National Assembly in the July 25 polls, is set to become the country’s next prime minister.

“Change cannot come without sacrifice,” Khan stressed, adding that it was essential to cut down on expenses. The PTI chairman said that a committee would be formed and the expenses of the prime minister, president and ministers would be curtailed.

The PTI chairman spoke of poverty in the country and how 50 per cent of Pakistanis did not have access to two meals per day.

Khan also addressed the issue of appointments of the chief minister and ministers, stating that it was his responsibility to appoint them and everything would be done on merit. “There will be accountability for everyone and ministers will be given targets. Ministers will have to reach office by 9AM.”

According to the PTI chairman, no one would be issued the discretionary fund and this would be finished after legislation is passed. “In the present situation nothing can be hidden and all elected members should be careful in running the affairs of government.”

Imran appears before NAB KP

Earlier, Imran Khan appeared before the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa office and handed over a questionnaire to probe his alleged illegal use of a helicopter that belonged to the KP government.

According to NAB officials, the questionnaire is based on 15 questions over Imran's alleged illegal use of a provincial government-owned, Mi-17 and an Ecureuil helicopter for 74 hours, which caused a loss of Rs2.1 million to the national exchequer.