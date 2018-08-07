Can't connect right now! retry
Russian deputy defence minister hails Pakistan Army's efforts against terrorism

Tuesday Aug 07, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation Colonel General Alexander V Fomin appreciated on Tuesday Pakistan Army’s achievements against terrorism. 

The Russian deputy defence minister had called on the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters, according to Inter-Services Public Relations. 

He also expressed requirement of greater cooperative and collaborative approach among global community to defeat extremism.

Regional security situation and matters of mutual interest including enhancement of bilateral defence and security cooperation were discussed in the meeting, an ISPR statement said.

