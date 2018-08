LAHORE: A first information report (FIR) was filed Tuesday night over the murder of five of a family in Phulran village near the city's Barki area, Geo News reported, citing authorities.



The murder of almost half a dozen people was over a longstanding personal dispute, police said, adding that the case was filed against nine suspects.

The FIR was filed under anti-terrorism act and includes the clause of murder, among various others.