PCB annual awards to take place in Karachi tonight

KARACHI: The annual Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) awards will take place in the metropolis tonight.



The star-studded event, which has become a staple of Pakistan cricket and its achievement, will be attended by PCB chairman Najam Sethi and national cricketers.

However, senior batsman Shoaib Malik, who is representing Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League, will not be able to attend the ceremony.

Malik posted on Twitter, “I am going to miss the PCB Awards in person but I’ll be there in spirit of course. Playing for your nation is an honor on its own and this award ceremony is an excellent initiative to recognize and appreciate the hard work cricketers put in day-in day-out.”

Fast bowler Hasan Ali tweeted a photo of himself and teammates saying,“Landed safely at Karachi for PCB Award show”.



The event will be co-hosted by Imran Ahmad Khan, head of player acquisition and management for the Pakistan Super League, who confirmed the news via his Twitter account.

On Monday the PCB tweeted a teaser video of the ceremony which will feature superstars from both the men's and women's teams.

The categories for the awards include best batsman, best emerging player, best bowler, best wicketkeeper, best coach, best T20 player, best umpire and best referee.