West Hollywood council passes resolution to remove Trump's star on Walk of Fame

Trump was awarded the star in 2007 for his performance on the reality TV show 'The Apprentice'. Photo: AFP

The West Hollywood City Council has voted to remove President Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The initiative by the city council of West Hollywood comes less than two weeks after the star was allegedly vandalised by Austin Clay, 24 who was later charged with one count of felony vandalism.

The body unanimously approved a motion urging the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the brass-rimmed star, which was installed in 2007 in recognition of Trump's performance on the reality TV show The Apprentice.

The council will send a formal letter to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Los Angeles City Council and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to consider removing it.

However, according to a statement from the chamber, it is unlikely it will act.

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a registered historic landmark. Once a star has been added to the Walk, it is considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Because of this, we have never removed a star from the Walk,” said Leron Gubler, the organization’s president and CEO.

Council members introduced the resolution to remove Trump’s star because of his “disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country.”

“Having a ‘star’ on the Walk of Fame is a privilege that is highly sought after by those in the entertainment industry, allowing Mr Trump to continue to have a star in light of his behavior toward women, particularly in the #timesup and #metoo movements, should not be acceptable in the Hollywood and entertainment industry communities,” the resolution said.

Trump's star was previously vandalised in October 2016 by James Otis just days before the 2016 election day.