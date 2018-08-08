Inzamam, Aaqib bat for promotion of tourism in Pakistan

Aaqib Javed and Inzamam-ul-Haq in Hunza Valley

HUNZA: Former Pakistan captain and now chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and former fast bowler Aaqib Javed have demanded the government to promote the country's tourism industry.

The duo from Pakistan’s victorious squad of World Cup 1992 visited the picturesque Hunza Valley along with the management of Lahore Qalandars following players' development trials in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Inzamam and Javed, along with Qalandars CEO Atif Rana, visited the historic Altit Fort and Attabad Lake in the valley.

The Qalandars delegation was briefed on the history of Altit Fort, leaving Javed mesmerised by the scenic surroundings.

“This is so historic and rich. We must preserve historic venues in Pakistan,” Javed told Geo.tv.

After visiting Altit Fort, the team went to Attabad Lake where they shared some laughter and recalled old stories.

Javed, while watching people enjoy jet-skiing, recalled an incident from 22 years ago.

“It was in 1995, a day before Sharjah final. I went to jet-ski and met an accident. I didn’t tell anyone at that time and made an excuse that I fell in the bathroom,” the former pacer revealed.

Attabad Lake

He said that tourism must be promoted. “We must encourage people to visit places like Attabad Lake. Also, the government needs to promote the industry here,” he said.

His former teammate and one of cricket's most successful batsmen Inzamam agreed with him.

“I have been to so many places in the world but no place is as beautiful as Pakistan,” Inzamam said.

“Places like Hunza, Attabad Lake and Altit Fort should be promoted as proper tourism spots,” the former skipper said.

Qalandars CEO Atif Rana said that his franchise is focused towards highlighting the best of Pakistan and their work isn’t limited to cricket only.

“We are going to different venues, and along with cricket we also want to promote tourism,” he said.

“Tourism, like cricket, can bring revenue to Pakistan and we all must promote the beautiful scenery of our country."