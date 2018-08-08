Pakistani student clinches bronze in International Chemistry Olympiad

Pakistani student Muhammad Suleman Thaniana of the Karchi Grammar School has bagged a bronze medal at the 50th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO 2018).

The event was held Slovakia and Czech Republic from July 19 to July 29, in which over 300 students from 76 countries participated.

The four-member Pakistani delegation was led by HEJ faculty.

Last year another Pakistani student Maaha Ayub had won a bronze medal at the event.

The IChO is an annual competition for chemistry students at the secondary school level from all over the world. Nations around the world send a team of four students who are tested on their chemistry knowledge and skills in a five-hour laboratory practical and five-hour written theoretical examination.