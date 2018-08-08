Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Aug 08 2018
By
Web Desk

Pakistani student clinches bronze in International Chemistry Olympiad

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 08, 2018

Pakistani student Muhammad Suleman Thaniana of the Karchi Grammar School has bagged a bronze medal at the 50th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO 2018).

The event was held Slovakia and Czech Republic from July 19 to July 29, in which over 300 students from 76 countries participated.

The four-member Pakistani delegation was led by HEJ faculty.

Last year another Pakistani student Maaha Ayub had won a bronze medal at the event.

The IChO is an annual competition for chemistry students at the secondary school level from all over the world. Nations around the world send a team of four students who are tested on their chemistry knowledge and skills in a five-hour laboratory practical and five-hour written theoretical examination.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM