Karachi factory worker booked for taking colleagues hostage

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday registered two cases against Saleem Shehzad for taking his fellow employees hostage at a Karachi factory.



Police booked Shehzad on charges of terrorism, attempt to murder and attacking police force.

Shehzad, a factory worker apparently disgruntled at having been treated unfairly by the owners, had taken fellow employees hostage at a crushing plant in Sohrabh Goth area.

Footage available with Geo News showed Shehzad wielding a handgun and issuing directives to fellow workers held hostage inside the factory.

The man could also be heard claiming that he had a bag full of explosives and he could detonate them.

Shehzad had alleged that he was working in the factory for nine months and was not paid for the last two months.

He had surrendered himself to police on Tuesday only after being assured that his demands would be met.

