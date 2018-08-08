PTI for trust-based relationship with Washington: Imran to US envoy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday met acting US ambassador to Pakistan John Hoover and said his party believes in strong, trust-based relations with the country.



The two met at Imran's Bani Gala residence.

The PTI chief, whose party has emerged victorious in the July 25 General Election, told the envoy that the ups and downs in the relations between the two countries is a result of lack of mutual trust.

He added that his party is looking to have strong diplomatic ties as well as stable economic and trade relations.

About the Afghanistan issue, Imran said Pakistan wishes complete stability in the country, adding that peace in Afghanistan is in the interest if both Pakistan and the US.

Imran further said that he has always emphasised on the need for political solution for resolution of Afghanistan issue. War and use of force will is not the solution, he told Hoover.

Imran has also met with Iranian and Japanese ambassadors, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi phones the PTI chief to congratulate him on election victory.