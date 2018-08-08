Video shows intense firing during Lahore funeral procession

LAHORE: A video showed intense ariel firing during a funeral procession held on Wednesday of five members of a family killed recently due to alleged family dispute.



The deceased were buried in Pahalwaran village on Wednesday.

A huge number of relatives and people of the area were present in the funeral prayers, the relatives of the deceased did ariel firing near the residence of suspects despite presence of the police officials.

Ghulam Ali, the head of the family, said that enmity with the suspects started eight years back on the crop harvesting but the matter was resolved between both the parties.

"They still killed my three sons and two grandchildren," he added.

The murder of almost half a dozen people was over a longstanding personal dispute, police said, adding that the case was filed against nine suspects.

The FIR was filed under anti-terrorism act and includes the clause of murder, among various others.