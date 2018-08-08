Cocaine found in bread rolls during Mexican airport raid

The Mexican police found cocaine worth thousands of dollars hidden inside 15 bread rolls during a raid at Guadalajara airport, Sky News reported.



The police discovered the hidden cocaine with the help of sniffer dogs.

Authorities revealed that each bread was filled with a bag containing 12 grammes of cocaine.

The market value of the illegal drug is around $150 (£116) per gramme, meaning there would have been approximately $270,000 (£209,000) of it hiding in the rolls.



Much of the cocaine sourced in Mexico is usually bound for the US, with officials having to deal with an increase in the number of small shipments at airports.