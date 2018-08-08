Imran accepts Iranian President Rouhani's invitation for state visit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan accepted an invitation to visit Iran given by President Hassan Rouhani in a telephonic conversation on Wednesday.



Both the dignitaries discussed Pak-Iran relations and other matters of mutual interests.

The Iranian president congratulated the PTI chief on winning the general elections and invited him to visit Iran which the latter accepted, said a statement issued by the PTI.

The two leaders exchanged good wishes and love for the people of both the neighbouring countries, it added.

"Pakistan and Iran are not merely neighbouring countries but also bonded by religious and cultural values," PTI official twitter account quoted the Iranian president as saying.

In response, Imran said that Pakistan wishes to strengthen trade and diplomatic relations with Iran.