Trying our best to ensure Imran Khan takes oath as PM soon: Haque

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haque on Thursday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue victory notifications to elected candidates on an urgent basis.

"ECP should issue victory notifications on an urgent basis so party chief Imran Khan can take the oath as prime minister," Haque said while addressing the media in Islamabad.

"We are trying our best to ensure that the date for prime minister's oath-taking ceremony is announced as soon as possible so we can start working towards Naya Pakistan," he reiterated.



The PTI leader added, "Imran has received victory notifications for three out of his five constituencies."

Haque further said that caretaker law and information minister Ali Zafar has forwarded a summary for a session of the National Assembly (NA) to the president.

The newly elected MNAs will take oath and the speaker and the deputy speaker will be appointed during the NA session .

"We appeal to the president to postpone his foreign trip scheduled for August 16 by a day," he added.

Further, Haque shared that the law minister will meet the president today and "by evening it will be clearer regarding when the oath-taking ceremony can take place."

The PTI leader claimed that the party is in a position to form government in the centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking about the opposition parties' rigging allegations, Haque said, "Imran has vowed to aid in probing allegations."

"Protests and legal proceedings against alleged rigging are the right of every candidate," he added.

Haque continued, "The shortcomings we pointed out during the 2013 General Election have still not been addressed."