PTI’s KP CM nominee dismisses reports of differences within party

Mehmood Khan speaking to reporters in Islamabad. Photo: Geo News screen grab

ISLAMABAD: A day after being nominated by chairman Imran Khan for the post of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, Mehmood Khan told reporters that reports of differences within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are baseless.



According to reports, separate blocs had formed in the PTI over the nomination of the chief minister.

“There are no differences in the party. We have 64-65 elected MPAs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one person had to become chief minister,” Mehmood Khan said on Thursday.

The 46-year-old native of Swat won from PK-9 in his hometown securing over 25,000 votes in the July 25 election. He served as a nazim before being elected to the provincial assembly on a PTI ticket in 2013. Thereafter, he was quickly inducted into the cabinet as the minister of sports, a position he had to relinquish due to charges of misusing discretionary funds.

While an inquiry report later exonerated the minister, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had ordered for his removal. However, in 2016, he was brought back into the provincial cabinet as the minister for home and tribal affairs.