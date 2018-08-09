Shehbaz demands formation of parliamentary commission to probe alleged rigging

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif demanded on Thursday formation of a parliamentary commission to probe the alleged rigging in the General Election 2018.



"The opposition demands formation of a parliamentary commission," Shehbaz said while speaking to media in Islamabad. "We have the right to raise our voices against rigging in elections."

"Why did the result transmission system [RTS] stop working at the last minute? Why were the polling agents thrown out of the polling stations," he asked.



He further said that the commission must comprise members of all parliamentary political parties. "The commission must find out why the RTS was shut down. The commission must find why polling agents weren’t allowed to stay inside polling stations when votes were being counted. Why were votes counted in absence of polling agents? The nation has the right to know about all of this," he added.

The PML-N had secured more seats in the Punjab Assembly. "Everyone knows why we weren't able to form a government," Shehbaz remarked.



The former Punjab chief minister also remarked that rather than exchanging congratulations, the opposition will ask for an investigation into the elections on the first session of the National Assembly.

The caretaker government had forwarded on Wednesday a summary to President Mamnoon Hussain requesting for the first NA session to be held between August 12 to August 14.

Shehbaz also shared that he held meetings with former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar. The three PML-N leaders are completing their jail term after being convicted in the Avenfield properties case by an accountability court.

He remarked that the three are in high spirits and their will hasn't been shaken.

"Nawaz Sharif had returned to Pakistan for the nation," Shehbaz said, adding that Nawaz has asked everyone to pray for him.

He further remarked that Nawaz was treated unfairly before and after elections.

A journalist also asked Shehbaz for his comments on the rumours that discussions are under way and Nawaz would soon be released.

“Can the world function without discussions,” he responded. “Discussions do not mean NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance]. Who said it’s about NRO?” Neither does anyone want to give NRO, nor does anyone want to take it, he stated.

Furthermore, Shehbaz also met with another party leader Hanif Abbasi at Adiala jail. Abbasi was sentenced to life in ephedrine quota case, just four days before the general election in the country.

PTI agrees on formation of parliamentary commission

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) agreed on the formation of a parliamentary commission to probe alleged rigging of the recently-held elections.

Speaking on Geo News' show 'Capital Talk', Fawwad Chaudhry said that they were ready to form a parliamentary commission to probe the matter.

Chaudhry said they had no objection to the commission and were ready to hold investigate rigging allegations.