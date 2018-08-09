Can't connect right now! retry
PTI meeting today to choose Sindh Assembly opposition leader

Thursday Aug 09, 2018

PTI leaders Firdous Shamim and Khurram Zaman speaking to media outside Bani Gala-Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan will chair a meeting today to mull over names for opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, where his party won 23 general seats.

The party’s parliamentary leaders from Sindh are invited to the meeting, to be held at Imran’s Bani Gala residence.

Speaking to media outside Bani Gala, PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that a decision on the issue will be made after the meeting.

Alliance with MQM out of necessity than choice, says PTI Karachi chief

Naqvi says he standby on his accusations against MQM-P

He also said that Imran has cautioned him about his comments regarding the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, wherein he said that the party would be forming an lliance with MQM-P out of necessity and not choice. The comment resulted in strong reaction by the MQM-P.

“The main agenda of ours [right now] is to form government [wherever we can],” added Naqvi.

On the occasion party leaer Khurram Zaman said that the most important task right now for them is to “save Sindh from the Pakistan Peoples Party”.

