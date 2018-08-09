Woman who implored PIA staff to open doors for infant 'doing well'

Photo: PIA

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) shared on Thursday that the mother, whose video went viral in which she was pleading the airlines' crew to open the aeroplane's doors as her baby had allegedly fallen unconscious due to faulty air conditioning, and her baby was 'doing well'.

In a statement, the national carrier stated: "We are very happy to share that mummy and baby from flight PK750 are doing well."

PIA also shared that its CEO sent a representative to meet "the family and also called to find out about their welfare."

An inquiry into the incident is underway, the PIA remarked, adding "our passengers are important to us."



On Wednesday, PIA CEO Dr Musharraf Rasool Cyan had ordered an investigation into the incident which took place on the flight from Paris to Islamabad on August 3.

Notices seeking explanations have also been sent to the flight captain and PIA ground crew in Paris.

The video showed a woman shouting at PIA crew members to open the plane's door and pointing at an infant.

The woman can be heard pleading for help as she complains that her infant was facing difficulty breathing. Other passengers can also be heard demanding for the door to be opened but to no avail.

According to reports, the passengers were seated inside the plane with faulty air conditioning and made to wait for over two hours before the flight took off.