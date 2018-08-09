Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Aug 09 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Captain (retd) Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala jail

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Aug 09, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Captain (retd) Safdar was on Thursday shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from Adiala prison after his condition deteriorated.

According to prison sources, Safdar has a stomach condition and his sugar level is high.

His hospital room is likely to be declared sub-jail, sources told Geo News.

The son-in-law of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau on July 8, following an accountability court's verdict in the Avenfield properties corruption reference in which Nawaz and his daughter have also been sentenced.

Nawaz was also previously shifted to PIMS after ill-health, and a team of doctors said he is in constant need of medical attention.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM