Civilian shot, injured during Karachi police encounter, dacoit arrested

KARACHI: A civilian was wounded during an alleged police encounter Thursday night that resulted in the arrest of one dacoit in Block 'A' of the metropolis' North Nazimabad area, Geo News reported.



The wounded person was a passerby who happened to come in the line of fire as authorities exchanged fire with two robbers who were looting citizens in the area.

The dacoits opened fire as soon as they saw police approaching them at the scene. While one of them was taken into custody, his accomplice managed to escape arrest.



Weapons were recovered from the arrested robber.

Three injured in separate firing, traffic incidents

On the other hand, one person was wounded during a firing incident near Board Office in North Nazimabad, rescue sources said.

In a separate incident, a traffic accident near Tahir Villa of Karachi's Gulberg area left two people injured when their car flipped due to overspeeding.