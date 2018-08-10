Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Aug 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Dolphin Forces give chase to, arrest robbers in Lahore

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Aug 10, 2018

LAHORE: Two suspects were apprehended Thursday night here in Khokhar Town of the city's Shafiqabad after officers of the province's elite security, Dolphin Forces, gave them a chase following an alleged robbery attempt, Geo News reported.

Dolphin Forces personnel sped up to catch the two suspects, who had just escaped after robbing a mobile phone retailer, who, moments prior, had informed of the crime via a call to '15'.

While both suspects were caught, one of them fell during the chase and was injured. Both of them, however, were handed over to the police.

