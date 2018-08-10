Pakistan supports Saudi Arabia in diplomatic row with Canada

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal. Photo: File

Pakistan has said it supports Saudi Arabia in its diplomatic row with Canada.

“Pakistan stands by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty as a matter of principle and based on the historic and brotherly relations between our two countries,” Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said on Thursday.

He further said, “Pakistan is following with immense concern the crisis in the relations between Saudi Arabia and Canada and places on record its solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

“Pakistan always supports the sovereignty of states and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states. Both these aspects are enshrined in UN Charter and are among the basic tenets of international law, and the foundation of peaceful and friendly inter-state relations,” Dr Faisal asserted.

“We fully agree with the statement of the OIC Secretary General that Saudi Arabia enjoys immense respect at the regional and international level, as it does among the people of Pakistan,” he added.

Tensions have been high between the two countries since Monday after Canada’s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland tweeted to demand release of women’s rights activist Samar Badawi. Later, the Canadian government called for the immediate release of jailed activists.

The Saudi government took strong exception to the Canadian criticism of the treatment of rights activists in the Kingdom and expelled Canada’s ambassador besides recalling its own ambassador from Ottawa.