James Bond producers eyeing Idris Elba as next 007

According to reports Idris Elba is reportedly being eyed to take over the roles of James Bond from Daniel Craig. Photo: Reuters

British actor Idris Elba is reportedly being eyed to take over as the new James Bond, once Daniel Craig retires from the role.

Craig is set to play James Bond at least one more time in Bond 25, which will begin production later this year under the direction of Danny Boyle.

Last August, Craig had revealed he would return to the iconic role one last time, having previously played Bond four times: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.

According to reports in The Independent, producer Barbara Broccoli has hinted the door is open for a black Agent 007 in the future.

In a Daily Star article, director Antoine Fuqua is said to have a conversation with the Bond producer about potentially recasting Bond with a non-white actor.

The article claims that Broccoli told Fuqua that “it is time” for a person of color to be cast in the role. She is also reported to have said that the casting of a minority as 007 “will happen eventually.”

Fuqua then hinted that Elba could eventually be in the running for the role, saying, “Idris could do it if he was in shape. You need a guy with a physically strong presence. Idris has that.”

Elba is best known for his work as Stringer Bell on HBO's The Wire, BBC's Luther, and Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



He recently voiced Shere Khan in Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book.

The latest Bond film is scheduled to reach UK cinemas on October 25, 2019.