Imran urges nation to celebrate this Independence Day 'with full fervour'

PM-elect Imran Khan says,'We are now moving towards Naya Pakistan and reclaiming Jinnah's vision In sha Allah.' — Geo News FILE

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has urged the nation to celebrate this Independence Day "with full fervour."



In his message on Twitter, Khan said, "I want all Pakistanis to celebrate 14th August, our Independence Day, with full fervour."

The PM-elect said that it was worth celebrating "especially as we are now moving towards Naya Pakistan & reclaiming Jinnah's vision In sha Allah."

Khan, whose party secured 116 general seats in the National Assembly in the July 25 polls, is set to become the 19th prime minister of Pakistan.



He is likely to take oath as the prime minister on August 18.