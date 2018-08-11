Preity Zinta to make Bollywood comeback

Poster of Bhaiaji Superhit. Photo: Instagram

Preity Zinta, who had taken a backseat from acting following her marriage and move to the United States, is set to make her film comeback.

The actor make her comeback with the upcoming film Bhaiaji Superhit.

"It’s Sapna Dubey on the big screen with Bhaiaji Superhit hitting on October 19 in cinemas near you," the actor tweeted using the hashtag #PZisBack.

Bhaiaji Superhit is an action comedy that stars Zinta as a small-town girl named Sapna Dubey who is married to a gangster (played by Sunny Deol).

The film has been directed by Neerraj Pathak and also stars Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Ameesha Patel among others.